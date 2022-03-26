Jake Paul is dead serious about wanting to face Conor McGregor inside the Octagon next.

Earlier this month, ‘The Problem Child’ took to Twitter in search of a one-fight UFC deal that would see him square off against ‘Notorious’ in MMA.

Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor.



If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal.



If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again



Deal? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2022

The UFC president Dana White has since poured cold water on the fight during an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, expressing his belief that the internet celebrity is too big for McGregor and should be calling out fighters his own size.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul revealed he is yet to hear from White about a potential McGregor fight before insisting he and the Irishman are the same size right now.

“Not as of yet,” Paul said when asked if he’d heard from White recently. “He keeps going on interviews, he was on my brother’s podcast, and he seems to be ducking the whole entire thing. And he doesn’t realise that Conor and I weigh the exact same right now. Conor is walking around at 190. I’m walking around at 190 and I’m willing to fight in MMA, under the UFC.

“I know I can beat Conor and people think this kid’s crazy and yeah, I am,” Paul added. “No sh*t. That’s why I’ve gotten this far. It’s because I’m crazy and I believe in myself. Conor is on a downhill spiral. His limbs are all broken. So, stand-up game, I’m coming out and knocking him out, first round.”

Jake Paul Will Fight This Summer

On Friday, Paul announced that his next fight will take place in August, however, he is yet to nail down an opponent or even what sport he’ll be competing in.

“Man, there’s a long list (of potential opponents). We’re in talk with a couple different people, toying around with going into MMA for the next fight,” Paul said. “So, we’re in negotiations and Nikita my manager, Most Valuable Promotions, we’re talking to a bunch of different people and seeing who makes the most sense.

“We’re definitely talking to both those entities (Bellator and PFL) and other entities as well to see where it makes the most sense and working on some pretty exciting things there,” Paul continued. “There’s a long list of people who I want to fight it just depends on who’s ready and who can sell the most amount of pay-per-views because as of yet I haven’t really fought someone with as big of a name as me. I really did all of the promotion so, I want to fight someone with as big a name as me, that’s what we are looking to do.

Do you think we’ll ever see Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor?

