Dana White may have tried to bring an end to his beef with Jake Paul but the YouTuber insists he will continue to take shots at the UFC boss whenever he sees fit.

White and Paul have been locked in a war of words for a while now, but things have escalated since the turn of the new year. Last week, the UFC president claimed he would never talk about Paul again but that hasn’t stopped the undefeated boxer from going after him.

During a recent interview with ESPN, it was very clear that White was still at the forefront of Paul’s mind as the 25-year-old talked about what he hopes to achieve from his relentless pursuit of White and the UFC.

“It’s really about the fighters,” Paul said. “I’ve been in the gym, and I’ve seen how hard these guys work and how mistreated they are and how underpaid all of them are. So it’s really about fighter pay and getting them healthcare, and poking the bear and disrupting his whole entire business.

“I want to create a fighters’ union,” Paul added. “This is my goal to really impact the whole entire sport, both MMA and boxing, and leave an everlasting stamp. I just so happen to not be beholden to anybody. A lot of these UFC fighters they are beholden to Dana White. They can’t speak out against him, so I’m using my platform because I’m one of a very few people who actually can.

“I’ll say whatever. I’ll speak the truth. I’m doing what my responsibility is as a fighter and as someone who cares about other fighters.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Paul shows no signs of letting White off the hook and has claimed he will be dropping a diss track about the UFC boss on Friday.

Do you think Jake Paul can help create a fighters union?

