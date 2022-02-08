Jake Paul remains open in a boxing showdown with former UFC champion Conor McGregor, even if it’s on enemy soil.

Paul is set to promote the upcoming Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano women’s boxing match set to take place later this year in New York. It’s arguably the biggest fight in women’s combat sports history.

But, Paul remains focused on his own boxing career in 2022. He’s planning on taking some time away with a return planned for later this year, possibly against McGregor or another MMA/boxing star.

During the Taylor/Serrano London press conference, Paul issued a challenge to the UFC superstar.

Jake Paul Remains Intent On Conor McGregor Fight

“I will fight him in a boxing ring in Ireland,” Paul said. “This is partially how the journey (in boxing) started. I made up my mind that I was going to get a fight with McGregor and win it and that is what motivated me to jump into this boxing career.” (h/t The Independent)

Paul is coming off an electric 2021 in the ring in which he earned back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley to go along with his knockout of Ben Askren. He is undefeated so far in his young boxing career.

The same can’t be said for McGregor. He suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 before snapping his leg in a trilogy bout at UFC 264.

McGregor is planning a return to the Octagon for this summer against an unknown opponent. The timing could work out for a potential Paul/McGregor boxing match at the end of the year.

But, McGregor remains under contract with the UFC and it’s highly unlikely that the promotion would allow him to pursue boxing ventures in the meantime. While he’s alluded to a return to boxing at some point, McGregor may not meet Paul for an extended period.

Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor?

