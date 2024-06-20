Watching the Jake Paul vs. ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry fight on July 20 is going to cost you a pretty penny

Instead of getting Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson with your Netflix subscription this summer, ‘The Problem Child’ wants you to shell out an extra $64.99 to see him throw hands with BKFC’s ‘King of Violence.’

After his fight with Tyson was pushed back to November due to an ulcer flare-up suffered by the 57-year-old former champion, Paul booked a bout with ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry for July 20 in Tampa. With the event airing exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view, fans knew they were going to have to spend some of their hard-earned coin to watch it.

Unfortunately, it also looks like it’ll cost you more than any other Paul fight before it.

Previously, the YouTuber’s fights with Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and a slew of others ran you a cool $59.95. This time, it’ll be an extra $5 to get your fix.

At least it’s still cheaper than the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masivdal boxing match.

“I’m on a tear,” Paul said on The MMA Hour. “I’m not slowing down for anybody. If people want to delay fights, I’ve got to get my experience in the ring. I love fighting. I love going under the bright lights and I love putting on shows for the fans and I will become champion but to do that, I need experience. Mike Tyson is an absolute killer and I do want to face another absolute killer.”

Jake Paul ready to welcome Mike Perry to the world of boxing

Jake Paul is 9-1 in his professional boxing career with a majority of his victories coming against ex-MMA stars. In his last two outings, he did test his skills against a couple of “legit” boxers, though Andre August and Ryan Bourland were far from household names.

Still, ‘The Problem Child’ padded his record with a couple of highlight-reel knockouts in the opening round, giving him more fuel to fire back at the haters.

His only loss came via a split decision against Tommy Fury, the younger brother of former WBO heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

As for Mike Perry, the UFC standout-turned-BKFC brawler has become the biggest draw under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner, going a perfect 5-0 in his first five appearances, including wins over Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves.

The fight against Jake Paul will be his first professional boxing bout.