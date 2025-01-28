Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul: Boxing Brothers Set to Collide on March 27 on HBO Max

Jake Paul and Logan Paul will face off in a boxing match on March 27, 2025. The event will stream live on HBO Max, marking the first time the brothers will compete against each other in the ring. This was announced earlier today breaking early on January 28.

Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul

Jake Paul and Logan Paul first gained fame as social media personalities and have become prominent figures in combat sports. Logan Paul transitioned into boxing in 2018, with a series of high-profile matches, including two bouts against YouTuber KSI and a victory over Dillon Danis in 2023. Logan has also established himself as a WWE performer, holding the United States Championship and appearing in marquee wrestling events.

Jake Paul has built a professional boxing career, defeating notable opponents such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and, most recently, Mike Tyson in November 2024. His victory over Tyson broke records as one of the highest-grossing boxing events in U.S. history outside of Las Vegas.

The match between the brothers is expected to draw significant attention, given their influence in both sports and entertainment. HBO Max will provide exclusive coverage of the fight, which is being promoted as one of the biggest events in the influencer boxing era.

Further details, including the fight’s location and undercard, will be announced in the coming weeks. Some people have speculated that this may be some sort of work. It is not yet clear if Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul is an exhibition or professional boxing bout.