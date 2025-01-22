Jake Paul linked with HUGE return to boxing in Liverpool against ex-UFC star this summer

Polarizing professional boxer, Jake Paul has been tonight linked with a massive return to the squared circle to take on former UFC welterweight title challenger, Darren Till — with the striker claiming talks have been held regarding a huge grudge match between the duo in his native Liverpool.

Paul, who most recently headlined a Netflix broadcast card against former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson, improved his undefeated streak to five-fights with a forgettable unanimous decision win over the veteran New York puncher.

As for Till, the Octagon veteran made his sophomore outing in the squared circle earlier this month atop a MisFitsxDAZN card — stopping Bellator MMA and BAMMA alum, Anthony Taylor with an eventual knockout win in the sixth round.

Darren Till shares news of talks for fight with Jake Paul in Liverpool

And welcoming fights against the likes of the above-mentioned, Jake Paul, as well as former Octagon foe, Jorge Masvidal, Mike Perry and British boxer, KSI in his return to the ring later this year, Till has claimed on social media tonight that talks have been held for a Liverpool homecoming against the outspoken Ohio native this summer.

“Just had some potential big fight news could happen in the summer #Anfield #JP #paul #Jake,” Darren Till posted on his official X account.

Departing the Octagon at the end of 2022, Till rounded out his lengthy tenure with the promotion in the midst of a three-fight losing run, most recently dropping an eventual third round face crank submission loss to current champion, Dricus du Plessis.

Facing off with common-foe, Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC 228, Till would be submitted with a second round D’Arce choke submission against the ex-champion which ended his eighteen-fight unbeaten mixed martial arts run.