Jake Paul is at it again with his tirade towards UFC president Dana White, and more specifically the issue regarding UFC fighter pay and how many around the sport feel that fighters should be compensated more for their efforts inside the cage.

Paul, love him or hate him, has quickly become one of the most influential figures in combat sports, especially in boxing. He’s managed to market himself in an incredible manner despite being polarizing on both social media and in-person.

Paul has spoken out on numerous occasions in favor of UFC fighters after athletes such as Jorge Masvidal, Jon Jones, and others have made their opinions known in terms of their feelings that fighters aren’t paid fairly in comparison to other major sports.

In a recent interview with YouTuber “True Geordie Extra”, Paul went off on White, even speaking in favor of UFC star Conor McGregor, who he’s criticized on multiple occasions as well in recent months.

“I see something that’s wrong in the system, and I didn’t like it,” Paul said. “I know how hard it is to be a fighter. When I see a tyrant like Dana White treating the fighters like shit, that’s how it started and it’s something that’s been needed to be talked about for years.”

“Since Conor [McGregor] has recorded all five of the Top-5 pay-per-views in UFC history, he’s brought so much value to the sport. It’s crazy to see that McGregor is still at their mercy and is still a victim of whatever percentage they take.”

Paul is just days away from his next boxing challenge against a former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley in Cleveland, OH. This will easily be Paul’s toughest test in the boxing ring to date and will more than likely not be as easy as his past outings have been against Ben Askren and Nate Robinson.

