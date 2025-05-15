Jake Paul’s Top Targets Revealed: Gervonta Davis Tops the List Over Joshua and Canelo

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has listed a handful of big name fighters that he wants to meet in the ring at some point in the future.

As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty controversial guy. While he’s done a lot of great things for women’s boxing since entering the promoting game, a lot of critics aren’t big fans of his own boxing career. For some, it’s because they don’t think he’s that talented – and for others, it’s because he’s gone up against the likes of a nearly 60-year-old Mike Tyson and Ben Askren.

Regardless of which side you fall on, there’s no denying that Jake Paul understands how to drag a reaction out of people. He gets the masses talking for better or worse, and that’s certainly the case once again in the present day as he prepares to battle Julio Cesar Chavez Jr next month.

Ahead of that fight, Jake Paul was asked about some potential future opponents – and he featured some blockbuster stars in his response.

Jake Paul’s big wishlist

“I would say first is Gervonta, second is Anthony Joshua, third Canelo.”

All three of these fights seem a little bit “out there” for Jake Paul, and that’s us putting it lightly. Alas, we’re in a position now where it’s hard to deny that he gets things done, and ‘The Problem Child’ is well aware of the eyes that he’ll bring to whatever opponent he’s able to step in there against.

Gervonta Davis will likely have bigger things on his mind, and the same is true for Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez – but the Mexican sensation is always a possibility, especially after it emerged that there were genuine negotiations between the two before Canelo opted to go in a different direction.

Boxing politics, eh? Great fun.