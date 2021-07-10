Jake Paul has once again set his crosshairs on Dana White and the UFC over their payment of fighters.

Paul and White have been going back and forth with each other seemingly since the former transitioned into the world of combat sports. Most of the time, Paul has accused White and the UFC of ripping off their fighters, while White responds by calling Paul and his brother clowns.

Recently, White claimed that Paul had previously reached out to the UFC in hopes of joining their ranks. The YouTube star has since taken to Twitter to deny such a thing took place and made it clear as to why.

“Dana White… you may have bullied your way to controlling thousands of fighter careers… but I have never said I want to sing with the UFC… nor will I ever…,” Jake Paul wrote. “Maybe I would consider letting you co-promote one my events against a UFC champion like you did for Conor when he fought Floyd… because you wouldn’t let Conor actually do it for himself without you taking your cut…

“You live in lies and every major fighter on your roster has complained about pay… Conor, Jones, Masvidal, Ngannou. You even make up fake belts to sell tickets instead of giving Amanda Nunes her opportunity to headline.. Remember Dana you were a cardio kickboxing instructor and didn’t even create the UFC (Gracie and Davie created it, the Fertittas saved it, and the FIGHTERS made it popular). YOU’RE a bald bum who can’t do an interview now without being asked about me… pay your fighters more!!”

Regardless of how you feel about Paul, it’s hard to argue against what he said. Jon Jones is currently opting to sit out until he gets paid more, and Francis Ngannou recently questioned why he makes so little compared to people like Paul. The internet celebrity has even back up his words, donating to the GoFundMe of Sarah Alpar to help her pay for her training camp.

While he may have brought up some good points, this was also probably just an excuse for Paul to get another few shots in on White. The battle of words is sure to continue between the two, and you can fully expect White to continue to be asked about Paul. If anything will ever come out of all this remains to be seen.

Do you agree with the things Jake Paul has said? Let us know!