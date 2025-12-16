Jake Paul admits that he’s scared ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul has openly admitted that he is somewhat scared of his upcoming fight against Anthony Joshua.

On Friday night, Jake Paul will step into the ring and square off with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. It is by far the biggest fight of his boxing career, and given the size difference between the two as well as the experience levels, many believe that ‘The Problem Child’ could wind up getting hurt in a pretty substantial way.

Others, meanwhile, are choosing to believe that Jake Paul will do the seemingly unthinkable and actually defeat Anthony Joshua in what would be one of the biggest upsets of all time. Regardless of which camp you fall into, millions will undoubtedly be tuning in to see what happens live on Netflix.

In a recent video on his channel, Jake Paul had the following to say about the contest.

Jake Paul admits he’s scared

“This is something that’s woken me up,” Paul said on his YouTube channel. “This fight scares me. It plays in my mind at night. It’s hard to sleep. I had two options: run away or say ‘you will not stop me,’ and I’m going to prove the world wrong. This is going to be the biggest upset in the sport of boxing. This camp has been very difficult, very taxing on the body, but I’m here to challenge myself and to see what I’m capable of and prepare myself for the toughest battle yet.”

“It’s by far the most challenging and craziest fight I’ve done to date, and I will win,” Paul said. “There’s going to be fear. Especially when you’re the underdog, all the things are stacked against you. You have to be able to persevere. I’m going to do the impossible. He’s going to have to kill me to stop me, and I’m ready to die.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Paul is certainly taking a huge step up in competition for this one, but if he somehow pulls it off, it’ll be hard for anyone to deny that he has improved massively, and in a pretty scary way too.