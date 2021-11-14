Jake Paul doesn’t see himself boxing Tyron Woodley again.

Paul defeated the former UFC welterweight champion in their much-hyped boxing matchup back in August with a unanimous decision victory.

However, Woodley was not satisfied with the scorecards and called for a rematch during the post-fight interview. He even agreed to get a “I love Jake Paul” tattoo in order to secure it to which the YouTuber-turned-boxer agreed.

It took Woodley some time to follow up on his end, but he eventually got the tattoo.

If it was a permanent tattoo indeed, Woodley wasted his time as Paul would eventually finalize a boxing matchup with Tommy Fury instead set to take place December 18 in Florida.

Paul: People Don’t Want To See Woodley Rematch

And as far as Paul is concerned, Woodley had his shot.

“Nah,” Paul responded to TMZ Sports when asked if a rematch would ever happen. “By the time he got the tattoo, we had already moved on to fighting Tommy Fury and making that fight negotiation happen.

“I don’t really think the people want to see Tyron vs. Jake Paul again. He had his chance. He had his chance.”

Paul certainly has a point as not many would be too keen on watching him box Woodley again.

Do you think Tyron Woodley will ever get a rematch with Jake Paul?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.