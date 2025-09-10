Jake Paul Responds to Charlie Kirk Passing Away: “Telling the Truth.”

Boxer and social media influencer Jake Paul issued a statement following the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, characterizing the incident as targeting Kirk for “telling the truth.

Charlie Kirk Shooting

Paul posted on X platform Wednesday evening, writing: “Charlie Kirk got shot for telling the truth. That is literally it. What a mentally sick time we are living through We need god more than ever Praying for Charlie’s family and praying for these evil people to heal”.

Charlie Kirk got shot for telling the truth. That is literally it.



What a mentally sick time we are living through



We need god more than ever



Praying for Charlie’s family and praying for these evil people to heal — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 10, 2025

The statement came hours after Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck during a campus speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Kirk was conducting his “American Comeback Tour” when the shooting occurred around 12:10 PM during a student question-and-answer session.

Charlie Kirk Passed Away

Kirk was rushed to Timpanogos Valley Hospital and remains in critical condition according to law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press. Video footage from the event shows Kirk recoiling after a gunshot was heard, with blood visible on his neck area. He has reportedly passed away.

University officials confirmed that a single shot was fired from approximately 200 yards away, originating from the Losee Center campus building. A suspect was initially reported to be in custody, though conflicting reports later emerged about the arrest status.

The shooting prompted widespread condemnation from political figures across party lines. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”. Vice President JD Vance posted: “Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father.”

Kirk specifically stated: “You will never live in a society when you have an armed citizenry and you won’t have a single gun death. That is nonsense. It’s drivel. But I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.”

FBI Director Kash Patel announced federal authorities were “closely monitoring” the incident, with agents responding to the scene. Utah Governor Spencer Cox condemned the violence, stating “Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life”.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, despite ideological differences with Kirk, called the attack “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible,” emphasizing that “we must reject political violence in EVERY form”.

Kirk had posted on social media just minutes before the shooting, writing “WE. ARE. SO. BACK. Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour”. The shooting represents the latest incident of political violence targeting public figures.