Jake Paul replicates Mike Tyson’s iconic photo with 550-pound pet white tiger: ‘Who did it better?’

ByCraig Pekios
Jake Paul replicates Mike Tyson's infamous photo with pet white tiger: 'Who did it better?'

Jake Paul is already digging into Mike Tyson’s polarizing past ahead of their upcoming clash in The Lone Star State.

On Saturday, July 20, 57-year-old boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring for a clash with ‘The Problem Child’ inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout will air on Netflix making it the first time the streaming giant has broadcasted a live combat sports event since its inception more than 25 years ago.

Though their highly anticipated showdown is still four months away, Jake Paul is already busy promoting the contest in his own unique way. Taking to social media, Paul posed in his underwear while walking a white tiger, recreating an iconic photo of the former unified heavyweight world champion.

“Who did it better?” Paul wrote accompanied by a side-by-side comparison of the two photos.

Mike Tyson Used to Share his bedroom with the 550-pound Bengal tiger

During his younger years, Mike Tyson famously owned a Bengal white tiger with whom he had a close bond. Tyson was even photographed at one time “sparring” with the tiger outside of his home.

“I did have a pet tiger, her name was Kenya and she was around 550 pounds,” Tyson told GQ Sports. “I had a great affection for her; I kept her, I slept with her, I kept her in my room. She stayed with me I had her for about 16 years. But she got too old and I had to get rid of her when her eyes and her head got bad.”

In 1996, Tyson was filmed while tussling with the large cat inside his mansion during an interview with Roseanne Barr for Inside Edition.

Considering Mike Tyson’s unique personality, Jake Paul will likely have a lot of ammunition as he marches toward his summertime scrap with “the baddest man on the planet.”

