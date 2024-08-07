Dana White’s New Best Friend: Jake Paul Amazed at RNC Speech

In a surprising twist, Jake Paul has actually come out and praised Dana White for his speech at the Republican National Convention.

It’s not crazy to say that Jake Paul and Dana White have been in a cold war for quite some time now. For the most part, it revolves around one central issue: fighter pay. Paul feels as if the UFC needs to pay its roster better, whereas White doesn’t seem to think there’s that much of an issue.

Regardless of which side of the debate you fall on, nobody can deny that it’s been fascinating to watch. Of course, the other side of this has been the boxing career of Jake Paul. During his in-ring career, he’s beaten several former UFC fighters including Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and, most recently, Mike Perry.

However, in a move few could’ve seen coming, Paul actually opted to sing the praises of Dana White during a recent Full Send podcast.

Jake Paul talks Dana White: His RNC speech, bro, was amazing. Like, we agree on so many things. And I think he has a great side to him and I'm sure we'd be friends, you know, maybe in this life, maybe in a different life. I just want fighters to get paid more.



pic.twitter.com/76LuYsZGhc — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 5, 2024

“People think I hate the UFC and I don’t,” Paul told Full Send. “I also have a lot of respect for [Dana]. His RNC speech, bro, was amazing. Like, we agree on so many things. And I think he has a great side of him and I’m sure we’d be friends, you know, maybe in this life, maybe in a different life. I just want fighters to get paid more, that’s it. Twelve thousand a fight. Even if they fought four times a year, that’s not enough to support their family.” Quotes via MMA Mania

We can’t imagine that these two are going to share a drink anytime soon. After all, Paul is a big part of the operation at PFL, and White has never appeared to be a big fan of competition.

Still, this serves as an interesting shift in the dynamic between these two heading into the US election later this year.