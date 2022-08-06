Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul has offered to replace YouTuber, Alex Wassabi at a London boxing event on August 27. – reigniting his rivalry with veteran platform star and musician, KSI (Olajide Olatunde) at 180lbs in the U.K. capital.

Paul, who himself boasts an undefeated 5-0 professional record, was scheduled to feature this week at a Madison Square Garden event against first Tommy Fury, and then Hasim Rahman Jr. – saw both fights fall to the wayside ahead of the bout.

Last featuring atop a Showtime! promoted event back in December of last year in Florida, Paul managed to stop former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley with a thunderous one punch knockout in the pair’s rematch.

The victory propelled Paul to 5-0 professionally following a prior split decision win over Woodley, as well as a trio of first round knockout wins over former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder, Ben Askren, as well as Nate Robinson, and AnEsonGib.

As for KSI, the 29-year-old musician was scheduled to return to the squared circle for a professional boxing match against fellow YouTuber, the aforenoted, Wassabi, however, reports have detailed how the Montana native has been forced from the London card after suffering a concussion.

Jake Paul offers to headline on August 27. against KSI in the U.K.

Attempting to secure himself a fight this month following a pair of back-to-back fall outs, Paul has offered to fight KSI on August 27. at 180lbs – as well as poking fun at his cancelled headlining clash in London.

“Heard that Alex (Wassabi) is out bc (because) of a concussion,” Jake Paul tweeted. “F*cked up. This was a big opportunity for Alex. He will be back. KSI… everything happens for a reason. I’ll come fight in your hometown. Your boxing company. You are A-Side. I also agree to make 180 pounds for August 27. You accept?”

Despite fielding an offer, albeit on Twitter to KSI, Paul remains less than confident the U.K. star will accept his offer of an August 27. Matchup.

“Prediction of reply from KSI:” Jake Paul tweeted. “I accept, hahahah, I will f*ck up Jake Paul, hahahaha. He needs me, hahahaha. BUT my team told me I should wait to make this a big event. Blah blah blah.”

KSI currently holds a 1-0 professional boxing record, eanring his sole career win with a split decision win over Jake Paul’s elder brother, Logan Paul in a November 2019 rematch at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.