Jake Paul to Make Million-Dollar Statement with $1M Outfit against Mike Tyson

ByCraig Pekios
Jake Paul to Make Million-Dollar Statement with $1M Outfit against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is gonna come out drippin’ swag on Fight Night.

In a matter of hours, ‘The Problem Child’ will make his 12th career walk to the ring for a high-stakes scrap with former undisputed heavyweight world champion and ‘Baddest Man on the Planet,’ Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul

Emanating from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Paul vs. Tyson is expected to be one of the most watched bouts in combat sports history — due in large part to the fight airing live on Netflix to the streaming giants’ 280 million subscribers worldwide.

And if you’re gonna have hundreds of millions of people potentially watching you, you gotta look the part.

READ MORE:  The Mike Tyson Effect: Mark Wahlberg Hopes for a Classic Mike Tyson Moment in Fight Against Jake Paul

During a recent appearance on the Talk Tuah podcast, Paul claimed that his walkout outfit on Friday is the most expensive fight night gear ever crafted, costing a whopping $1 million.

“This outfit I’ve made for the fight is the most expensive fight outfit in the history of boxing,” Paul revealed. “It’s $1 million.

He continued, “It cost a pretty penny and it’s very shiny. That’s the hints I will give. But for the walkout, I’m gonna be driving in a certain vehicle to the ring, which is gonna be pretty cool. But the rest you’re gonna have to wait and see. The song is sort of related to Mike Tyson’s career and a film that he did.”

Jake Paul

There are plenty prop bets to elevate your Jake paul vs. mike tyson viewing party

If you want to make bets on what kind of card Paul will ride into the arena with or what kind of ring gear he’ll be wearing, BetOnline.ag has got you covered with a whole host of insane props to make fight night even more entertaining.

If you’re looking for the biggest possible payout, you can get +50,000 odds on Tyson biting a certain member of Paul’s anatomy.

Jake Paul

Other humorous props that you can bet real money on include:

  • Will there be outside interference?
  • Will Vince McMahon be in attendance?
  • Which bird will be seen first during the event?
  • What type of vehicle will Paul be in during his walkout?
  • Will either be admitted to a hospital after the fight?
Jake Paul
READ MORE:  Iron Mike Tyson Recalls Prison Survival Tactics Ahead of Jake Paul Clash 'Chaos All Over'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts