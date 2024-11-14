Jake Paul to Make Million-Dollar Statement with $1M Outfit against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is gonna come out drippin’ swag on Fight Night.

In a matter of hours, ‘The Problem Child’ will make his 12th career walk to the ring for a high-stakes scrap with former undisputed heavyweight world champion and ‘Baddest Man on the Planet,’ Mike Tyson.

Emanating from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Paul vs. Tyson is expected to be one of the most watched bouts in combat sports history — due in large part to the fight airing live on Netflix to the streaming giants’ 280 million subscribers worldwide.

And if you’re gonna have hundreds of millions of people potentially watching you, you gotta look the part.

During a recent appearance on the Talk Tuah podcast, Paul claimed that his walkout outfit on Friday is the most expensive fight night gear ever crafted, costing a whopping $1 million.

“This outfit I’ve made for the fight is the most expensive fight outfit in the history of boxing,” Paul revealed. “It’s $1 million. He continued, “It cost a pretty penny and it’s very shiny. That’s the hints I will give. But for the walkout, I’m gonna be driving in a certain vehicle to the ring, which is gonna be pretty cool. But the rest you’re gonna have to wait and see. The song is sort of related to Mike Tyson’s career and a film that he did.”

