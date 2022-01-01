Jake Paul has taken to social media to reveal his goals for 2022.

‘The Problem Child’ has enjoyed a very successful 2021, stretching his professional boxing record to 5-0 with three wins.

Paul started the year by taking out former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren inside one round.

The 24-year-old then went the distance with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in September before rematching ‘The Chosen One’ in December and knocking him out cold.

On New Year’s Eve, Paul took to Twitter to reveal that he has some pretty specific goals for the year ahead which seems to have a lot to do with Floyd Mayweather.

“Some people are asking about my 2022 goals Here they are,” Paul wrote. “1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy 2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather 3. Take selfie with Oprah 4. Go 2 chiropractor 2 heal back from carrying the sport of boxing.”

Jake Paul Recently Released His Boxing Bucket List

The YouTuber is making a habit of releasing his lists of goals on social media.

In December, Paul took to Twitter to name the five people he wants to box before he retires from the sport.

Shockingly, the list included UFC president Dana White and heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson – both are in their fifties.

“My boxing bucket list,” Paul wrote. “1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry 5) Dana White”

What do you want to see Jake Paul do in 2022?

