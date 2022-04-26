Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul has recently teased an August return to the squared circle in a bid to continue his polarizing career in the sport, with two-time Rugby World Cup winner, Sonny Bill Williams claiming his team has been contacted by Paul’s entourage in relation to a potential August boxing clash.

5-0 as a professional, Ohio native, Jake Paul managed to maintain and improve on his undefeated professional record back in December, stopping former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley with a blistering sixth round one-punch knockout win.

The victory followed prior wins for Paul over Woodley in an August matchup between the two, after the outspoken YouTuber and social media influencer stopped former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight gold holder, UFC alum, Ben Askren with a stunning first round knockout back in April.

Releasing a “hit list” recently featuring future potential opponents, Paul named the likes of former boxing world champions, Floyd Mayweather, and Oscar De La Hoya – as well as former UFC middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping.

Sonny Bill Williams claims representatives of Jake Paul have discussed a matchup in August

Over the course of last weekend, Paul was also the subject of a callout from once-scheduled foe, Tommy Fury, however, the aforenoted New Zealand rugby player veteran and Rubgy Union alum, Williams, has claimed that he has received word from Paul’s team in regards to a potential fight next.

“I’m maybe looking at August, getting back in the ring,” Sonny Bill Williams told Nine and Stan Sports during a recent interview. “Jake Paul, his people have reached out to mine and they’re talking so who knows. The main thing is I’m very excited and very grateful to be back in the ring, on Stan, boxing.”

Also boasting an undefeated professional record, Auckland native, Williams has competed nine times professionally since his May 2009 debut – landing nine consecutive wins.

The Kiwi most recently defeated Barry Hall with a first round knockout win back in March, and managed to clinch the vacant WBA international heavyweight championship in February 2013 with a unanimous decision win over Francois Botha.

