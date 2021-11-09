Jake Paul believes he would beat the current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman if the two were to ever step into a boxing ring together.

In an interview with TMZ Sports Paul told reporters that fighting Usman if he ever got the opportunity to would be “light work”.

“I mean, he [Kamaru Usman] could barely beat up a 170-pounder. Took a lot of shots, man. He’s getting old, right? He’s 35 and I think that’s starting to show. I think he is out of his prime already. He’s light work. You know, I respect Canelo and his boxing ability but as far as Kamaru Usman getting into the boxing ring, like I said, it’s light work. Look what I did to Tyron [Woodley], the five-time UFC champion… I know Kamaru beat Woodley, but in boxing, completely different.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will look to take some time before making his next move. In the build-up to his five-round thriller with Colby Covington, the current welterweight champion had expressed an interest in stepping into a boxing ring but more specifically to fight Canelo who many argue is the #1 pound-for-pound boxer on the planet.

Usman successfully defended his welterweight championship this past weekend at UFC 268. The 34-year-old picked up a decision victory over Covington to extend his reign at the top, making his fifth title defence and extending his unbeaten streak to 19.

Jake Paul Will Face The Biggest Test Of His Short Career Next Month

Paul will also need to take care of business on his own end before eyeing up any potential matches with the UFC star. ‘The Problem Child’ is set to take on Tommy Fury on December 18th in what is expected to be his toughest test to date. However, Paul is not backing down from the challenge and seems to be relishing his position as the underdog as in the build-up to the fight, he said on Instagram.

“I was secretly in camp for 7 weeks before Tommy signed the contract while he was at the club partying, smoking cigars at his brothers fight, and eating at Krispy Kreme’s on cute dates with Molly. For the first time in my career the oddsmakers made me the underdog for this fight. I LOVE IT. I’ve been the underdog my whole life. Always been counted out. Always had the uphill battle. All my opponents have cut corners and taken me lightly. By this time, it’s too late to make changes to try and beat me 🙂 Good luck Tommy. December 18th your career is over.”

Only time will tell if these two will ever get to fight, however, if Jake Paul can get the victory over Tommy Fury, he’ll be making a compelling argument as to why Usman should start to take him seriously.

How do you think a boxing match between Jake Paul & Kamaru Usman would play out?

