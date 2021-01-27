Jake Paul has revealed he is in talks for a potential fight with UFC icon Nate Diaz.

The YouTube star transitioned to boxing in 2020 and enjoyed success against extremely low-level opposition. Most notably, Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard or Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. in November.

Since then the 24-year-old has been pursuing fights with MMA stars, namely Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis. However, Paul was unable to secure either of the SBG duo for his third professional fight and instead opted to face former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder, Ben Askren.

On Tuesday, it was announced Paul would face off against Askren in the boxing ring on April 17. The fight will headline on Triller pay-per-view with a stacked undercard of high-profile names from social media and fighting.

Paul says after he has dispatched of Askren, a fight with Nate Diaz is very much on the cards.

“We’re talking to Diaz’s team. He wants to do it as well,” Paul told Heavy.com. “He has two more fights with the UFC apparently. So we’ll see what happens. If he frees up from the UFC, that’s the fight.

Diaz is known for having good boxing. He even trained with retired world champion Andre Ward during his peak years in the sport.

Paul isn’t worried though and insists he would beat Diaz.

“Diaz started talking s*** to me. Bro, Diaz is a punching bag,” Paul said. “The guy just goes into fights and walks forward,”

“They’re different sports,” Paul continued. “He’s tough, but a lot of guys are tough. So the Diaz fight makes sense, and he’ll get tatted up.”

First things first Paul must get by Askren on April 17.

“I would love to fight Nate Diaz after Askren,” Paul said. “But we’re not overlooking Ben Askren.”

