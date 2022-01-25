Controversial professional boxer and YouTube content creator, Jake Paul has announced publicly that he has invested in Endeavor, formerly WME-IMG – the parent owner of mixed martial arts organization, UFC, with the view to fixing fighter pay issues from the inside.

Paul, who has been involved in a longstanding rivalry with UFC president, Dana White, recently issued a challenge to the promotional leader, claiming that he would retire from professional boxing with immediate effect, and sign a one-fight deal with the UFC to fight in professional mixed martial arts, it White would, in turn, increase fighter pay for UFC fighters, and offer them health insurances and benefits.



Replying to Paul, White elected against responding to any of his challenges – instead asking Paul if he would submit to anti-doping tests for a period of two years, administered by anti-doping agency, USADA, before calling his manager, Nakisa Badarian – the former UFC CFO (Chief Financial Officer) a “warlock” and a “scumbag”.

Jake Paul improved to 5-0 in December with a sixth round knockout win over ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley

In his latest swipe at UFC president, White, Paul announced on his official Twitter account this Tuesday morning, that he had invested in the public company, Endeavor, alongside his partner, Geoffrey Woo – in a bid to increase UFC fighter pay.



“I’ve invested in EDR (Endeavor) (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters, Jake Paul tweeted. “We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor”.”

At the time of publication, it is currently unknown how much money Jake Paul or his partner, Geoffrey Woo have invested into Endeavor, nor how many shares in the public company they have purchased, in their bid to attempt to fix the longstanding fighter pay issue and provide healthcare for fighters under contract with the UFC.

