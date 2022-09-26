Jake Paul reignites rivalry with Floyd Mayweather, criticizes exhibition fights: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’

Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul has reignited his rivalry with former boxing world champion, the unbeaten, Floyd Mayweather following the Michigan veteran’s latest exhibition boxing match over the course of last weekend, claiming he will also fight the former kingpin in the future.

Paul, who currently boasts an undefeated 5-0 professional record, is slated to return to the squared circle for his sixth professional fight next month – tackling former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva in Phoenix, Arizona.

As for Mayweather, the Grand Rapids-born maestro turned in his second official victory from four exhibition fights over the course of last weekend, stopping one-time Rizin FF featherweight title challenger, Mikuru Asakura with second round strikes at the Saitama Super Arena.

Jake Paul fires barbs at the legacy of former champion, Floyd Mayweather

Criticizing Mayweather’s recent participation in exhibition matches, Paul, whose elder brother, Logan Paul actually shared the ring with Mayweather last year, claimed he would follow suit and box the former world champion in the future.

“Alright, ladies and gentlemen, picture this,” Jake Paul said during a video recorded on his social media. “It’s 2022, Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy fighting no-name guys, wasting his fans money, wasting his fan’s time. He doesn’t even know the names of the guys he’s fighting to make some money to pay his tax bills.”

“Floyd Mayweather telling Jake Paul that you will only fight Jake Paul if he comes down to his weight,” Paul said. “140lbs or something. I can’t believe what’s going on in the world. I can’t believe this is real.”

“Floyd, I will fight you,” Paul continued. “And you know that’s one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. I weigh 175, you weigh 165. We can get that done, make a couple hundred million. But what will your excuse be? You didn’t care what my brother weighed, so why do you care what I weigh? Oh, because you know. You know what’s going to happen.”

Previously engaging in a physical altercation with Mayweather at Logan Paul’s press conference last year, Jake Paul infamously snatched the former champion’s hat, before he was punched by members of Mayweather’s entourage.

“I want to say, I’ve got your 0,” Paul explained. “I don’t want to just say, ‘I’ve got your hat.’ I got your 0.”

“But you’re going to find a way to dance around this,” Paul said. “You’ve said, ‘Oh, once he finds a professional fighter, he’s going to get destroyed. It’ll be back for him.’ Why not let that be you? The best ever. There’s only one Mayweather. But he’s scared to fight Jake Paul. It’s 2022, I can’t believe what the f*ck’s going on, guys. Goddammit.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)