Jake Paul Flattens Andre August in the opening round with brutal uppercut – Paul vs. August (Highlights)

ByCraig Pekios
Jake Paul

Jake Paul scored a highlight-reel-worthy knockout against Andre August on Friday night.

Stepping into the squared circle for the ninth time in his professional boxing career, the ‘Problem Child’ looked to add a win over a “legitimate boxer” after making a name for himself competing against a series of past-their-prime MMA stars.

Paul began the bout looking light on his feet and leading with the left jab while August attempted to work the body. Taking notice of August’s tendency to duck under every time he moved into land a body blow, Paul teed up a booming right uppercut that caught August on the button and sent him crashing to the canvas with less than a minute to go in the opening round.

August climbed back to his feet but was unable to maintain his footing. The referee had no choice, but to call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Andre August via KO (uppercut) at 2:32 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Jake Paul vs. Andre August at Most Valuable Prospects IV Below:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

