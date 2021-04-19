YouTuber star turned fighter, Jake Paul, moved to 3-0 as a professional boxer this past weekend.

The 24-year-old transitioned to the sport last year and has looked good against low-level opposition.

Most notably, Paul spectacularly knocked out former NBA player, Nate Robinson, on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

On Saturday the internet celebrity stepped up his level opposition for the first time as he faced a real fighter in Ben Askren.

The former MMA champion is known for his poor striking, but many believed he’d be able to beat Paul.

Paul quickly dispatched of ‘Funky’ who was dropped heavily in the first round.

The referee waved off the fight despite Aksren getting back to his feet, cementing the embarrassing defeat.

Post-fight, Paul considered who could be his next opponent.

“We’ll see,” Paul told MMA Junkie. “There are a lot of people. But honestly, when it comes down to signing the contract, these guys duck. Honestly, we’ll see. The McGregor fight just became more realistic, like I’ve been saying. I just want to do big fights.”

Paul wants to put on the biggest possible fights and is hoping to do serious pay-per-view numbers in the future.

“I’m going to take some time off,” Paul said. “I’ve been working my f*cking ass off. I’m only going to do big fights. I want to challenge myself at the same time. Ben Askren was a step up. OK, look what happened (in) 1:59. We’ll see who the next big challenge is. I don’t want to take some bullsh*t sh*t. I want to challenge myself. I want to do 3 million, 4 million pay-per-view buys. Who’s going to bring in those numbers?”

McGregor is currently preparing for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. The Irishman has for the most part ignored “The YouTube Kid” who has relentlessly been calling him out for a while.

Do you think Jake Paul will eventually fight Conor McGregor?