Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, has claimed that without the sport – he would likely have found himself in jail or dead, insisting that he owes everything to his venture in the squared circle.

Paul, 25, boasts an unbeaten professional boxing record of 5-0 – most recently featured professionally back in December of last year in Miami under the Showtime Boxing banner – defeating former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley with a blistering sixth round knockout.

The victory came as Paul’s second professionally against Woodley, whom he had defeated back in April of last year with a close, split decision win – adding to another trio of knockout wins over former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight champion, Ben Askren, as well as Nate Robinson, and YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

Recently hinting at an August return to professional boxing, Paul, who has attempted to land fights against UFC trio, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, as well as former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor – has so far yet to secure his next opponent.

Appearing during a recent podcast episode with renowned boxing coach, Teddy Atlas – Paul insisted that he was aware of the many critics of his involvement in the sport.

“I understand people’s perspective about, Oh, it’s a circus’ and ‘this isn’t boxing’ and all of that,” Jake Paul said. “But again, all I’m doing is putting in the work and trying to get better in the gym and fighting tougher opponents each time.”

“I respect this sport more than anything,” Jake Paul explained. “And I think anyone who puts on the ten-ounce gloves and gets in that squared circle should be respected. Because you’re risking your life, at the end of the day, and that’s why I take this very seriously. All I ever wanted to do is contribute to the sport, bring new eyeballs to the sport, help fighters get paid more.”

Paul, who entered professional boxing off the back of a lucrative career as a social media influencer and YouTuber, then claimed that without his involvement in the sport, he would likely have ended up in jail, or potentially dead.

“Boxing saved my life, so I owe a ton to it,” Jake Paul said. “I would be in jail or probably dead somewhere if it weren’t for boxing because I was going down a really weird path in my early ‘20s that wasn’t sustainable. And because of that, I owe everything to this sport. That’s why I’m so passionate about making boxing great again.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

