Jake Paul looking to Box in the Olympics: ‘Gold medal, you’re mine’

Now eleven fights deep into his professional boxing career, the polarizing, Jake Paul has confirmed plan to make a somewhat surprising outing in an amateur format – in the form of a trip to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California – in search of a gold medal win.

Paul, who most recently featured against former UFC welterweight challenger, and BFKC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry, turned in an impressive win over the Michigan striker, courtesy of a sixth round knockout win.

Expected to return and take on former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson before the end of the year, Paul also called for a matchup alongside current UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira next to boot.

Jake Paul plans Olympic Games move in 2028

And amid this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France – Ohio native, Paul has suggested he make a spectacular appearance at the next edition of the summer games, in Los Angeles – vowing to take home the gold medal.

“I’m going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles,” Jake Paul said on his YouTube channel. “I’m sick and tired of waiting for another gold medal for Team USA. I’m not retiring. I probably just added a couple of years onto my boxing career because of that. Gold medal, you’re mine, brother.”

“Being a world champion is first and foremost, and second is a gold medal,” Jake Paul continued.

Over the course of his professional boxing career, Paul has taken home notable wins over the likes of Nate Diaz, as well as former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva – and has knocked out former mixed martial arts titleholders, Tyron Woodley, as well as Ben Askren during their rivalries.

In his sole professional loss, Paul lost his ‘0’ in a split decision defeat against Tommy Fury back in February of last year in Saudi Arabia.