Vitor Belfort is on top of the world after his first-round knockout over boxing legend Evander Holyfield, but Jake Paul thinks Belfort’s win did more harm than good.

It didn’t take long for Belfort to get comfortable in his new arena of fighting after a long and successful MMA career. While Belfort had competed in Boxing briefly in the past, he wasn’t very well known as a boxing specialist during his time with the UFC and other promotions.

Despite the impressive win, Paul wasn’t a fan of how things played out in Belfort’s return to the ring.

“Look, he beat up an old man,” Paul said in an interview with Ariel Helwani. “He disrespected the sport of boxing in my opinion. Holyfield is a legend, but he shouldn’t be fighting somebody that’s in their early 40s. It should be Mike Tyson vs. Holyfield or something like that. It was just sad to see, the whole entire thing.”

“Vitor is not that big of a name. He just isn’t. He’s not even as big of a name as Tyron [Woodley]. So I’m trying to get bigger with each one of these fights.”

Paul is awaiting his next challenge in the boxing ring after defeating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley just weeks ago. Paul was the target of Belfort’s callout following his win over Holyfield in a fired-up post-fight interview.

As of right now, both Belfort and Paul are awaiting their next opponents, with both seemingly taking time off to weigh their next options. Paul vs. Woodley 2 had originally been the fight to make, but it sounds as if those negotiations have fallen through, at least for now.

For Belfort, he’s called in the past for a boxing rematch with Anderson Silva years after they battled for the UFC middleweight title in MMA. For both fighters, it’ll be fascinating to see if they get matched up again for a Paul vs. Belfort showcase down the line.

Do you think Vitor Belfort’s win over Evander Holyfield was bad for Boxing? Do you agree with Jake Paul?