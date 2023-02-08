Jake Paul believes he’ll stop Tommy Fury in under four rounds

Jake Paul didn’t hold back when asked about his fight prediction against Tommy Fury. The 26-year-old is set to face Fury on Feb. 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Paul didn’t take too kindly of Tommy Fury no-showing the press conference for their upcoming boxing fight. It was announced that Fury had a personal matter. The undefeated Paul labeled Fury as “unprofessional” for his absence.

Jake Paul Says The Pressure is on Tommy Fury

Paul spoke with the media about his thoughts on Fury as a fighter. He believes his future opponent doesn’t have the experience to last in the ring with him. Fury has never fought an eight-round fight until Feb.26.

“Three to four rounds,” Paul said. “The kid’s never been tested. He’s never been in a hard fight. His combined record of opponents is 20 wins, 200 hundred losses. He’s never been eight rounds, he’s never been in there with a dog, and I have something to prove. I’ve got two chips on my shoulder. People say I’ve got a chip on my shoulder, I’ve got two of them.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

“He’s been spoon-fed his whole entire life. Piggybacked off of his brother. Got into the business because that’s what he was supposed to do. Got famous off of some reality show and now he’s just riding the wave, trying to get a paycheck so that [Fury’s wife, influencer Molly-Mae Hague] isn’t the one making all the money in the relationship. But I’m going to show him on February 26 that this is the hurt business. He’s not going to like this sport after I’m done with him.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Paul is 6-0 in his professional boxing career. He’s coming off a unanimous decision over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Fury holds a 8-0 record. He last beat Daniel Bocianski in London, England at Wembley Stadium last April.