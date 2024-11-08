Jake Paul Claims an Ayahuasca Trip Inspired His Decision to Face Mike Tyson

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jake Paul Ayahuasca mike tyson

Jake Paul has shared how a spiritual experience led him to challenge boxing legend Mike Tyson. Iron’ Mike Tyson and ‘The Problem Child’ are set for a heavyweight boxing fight on November 15 and will be streamed on Netflix. This matchup might have never been made if it wasn’t for a fateful Ayahuasca trip Paul experienced.

Jake Paul and Ayahuasca

Ayahuasca is a powerful psychedelic brew that one can get access to in some areas of South America. With modern travelers, these shaman-led ceremonies can guide people to intense experiences where people can earn personal growth, healing from past traumas, or spiritual insights.

Jake Paul visited Costa Rica and partook in an Ayahuasca ceremony that helped him find the Mike Tyson boxing fight. He said:

“About two and a half years ago now, I went to Costa Rica for my first Ayahuasca ceremony. I wanted to uncover things about myself. One of the craziest things was the vision I had of me and Mike Tyson fighting as if it had already happened or something in future, or was going to happen, that’s the feeling that gave me. And, it showed me the millions of kids watching through their TV and their devices and it showed the butterfly effect of what that creates for the sport of boxing.”

It is now a reality. Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to fight live from AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA. ‘The Problem Child’ has made a professional boxing career by defeating former UFC fighters. ‘Iron’ Mike was a powerful striker and world champion during the 80s and 90s but has not fought professionally since 2005.

Mike Tyson is no stranger to mind-altering substances as well. He claims that psychedelics, particularly “magic mushrooms” containing psilocybin, have had a profound positive impact on his life and well-being. Tyson believes that using these substances has helped him overcome his addiction to cocaine and alcohol. He has even stated that he uses psychedelic mushrooms during his training sessions.

web 240818 mike tyson jake paul getty

At 58 years old, fans are hoping Mike Tyson still has some of his strength left to take on the YouTuber.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

