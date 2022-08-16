Jake Paul admits he would avoid Israel Adesanya fight: ‘He’s one of the best strikers in history’

Jake Paul
Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul has admitted that he would likely avoid a potential fight with UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya in the future – given the Nigerian-Kiwi’s striking expertise and overall size. 

Paul, who currently boasts an undefeated 5-0 professional record, was scheduled to return to the squared circle earlier this month against Hasim Rahman Jr. – the son of former heavyweight champion, Hasim Rahman, until the Madison Square Garden showdown was ultimately shelved.

Yet to land a matchup since his most recent outing back in December of last year, Paul, a polarizing force on social media and content creator, stopped former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley with a crushing one-punch knockout in Florida in the pair’s 2021 rematch.

Jake Paul heaps praise on the ability of UFC middleweight best, Israel Adesanya

Calling out a slew of potential opponents since then in his quest to secure fights with the trio of Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, Paul insisted that he would likely baulk at the opportunity to secure a fight against middleweight maestro, Adesanya. 

“Honestly, bro, he’s (Israel Adesanya) like probably the only fighter in the UFC that I wouldn’t fight,” Jake Paul said on the TimboSugarShow. “He’s tall as f*ck and, bro, his striking… I mean, I think he’s probably, arguably, one of the best strikers – top three ever in the history of the sport, you know? But there are a lot of UFC fighters and yeah, he’s literally really the only one that I wouldn’t [fight].”

As for a potential fight with Stockton veteran, Daiz, Paul insists that before he hangs up his gloves, he will fight the former lightweight title challenger.

“Yeah, that’s gonna happen within the next two years, for sure,” Jake Paul explained. “It’s huge, man, and it’s getting closer and closer to being real. And finally, the UFC got him (Nate Diaz) the fight with Khamzat (Chimaev). Me versus Nate will probably be at 180 (pounds) and then, you know, I think it’s like, okay, Jake Paul beats Nate then you know, it just gets closer and closer to Conor (McGregor) not being able to duck me anymore.” (Transcribed by Middleeasy)

