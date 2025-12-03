Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Oleksandr Usyk offers grim prediction for Paul

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has offered a grim prediction for Jake Paul as he prepares to battle Anthony Joshua later this month.

While many people still can’t quite believe it, it does appear as if it’s legitimately happening: Jake Paul will face Anthony Joshua in a professional, sanctioned heavyweight boxing match. Joshua, a former heavyweight champion in his own right, serves as the bigger man and the clear favorite by a country mile – whereas ‘The Problem Child’ hasn’t been able to convince all too many people that he will be able to pull this one off.

This is obviously a very dangerous situation for Paul, and it’s the biggest challenge of his boxing career by far. Yes, he’s lost before at the hands of Tommy Fury, but Joshua is a completely different animal in just about every way imaginable.

Oleksandr Usyk, who has twice fought and defeated Anthony Joshua, had the following to say about his fight with Jake Paul.

"JOSHUA KILL JAKE PAUL"🫢



Oleksandr Usyk believes Anthony Joshua is a level above Jake Paul and to pray for him as he wants to fight him in MMA!#JakeJoshua | #boxing pic.twitter.com/c2ZBUGwHUc — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) December 2, 2025

Oleksandr Usyk’s view on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

“If Anthony Joshua wants, he will kill this guy,” Usyk warned Boxing Scene. “Listen, a lot of questions, blah, blah, blah… Anthony Joshua is an Olympic champion, first. Jake Paul, yeah a sportsman, a YouTuber, a showman.

“Joshua is Rolls Royce, Jake is a Fiat. Listen, it’s true. It’s just true… Yes, I will pray [for] Jake Paul,” Usyk said. “Because I want to fight with Jake Paul in the octagon.”

Usyk knows a thing or two about heavyweight boxing, and the same can be said for Joshua. Alas, Paul knows that the masses are going to tune in with the hope of seeing him get knocked out cold, and there is an excellent chance that’s going to happen.

Either way, there are going to be plenty of eyes on Netflix on December 19th.