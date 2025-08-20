Jake Paul and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Clash in Epic Netflix Boxing Showdown on Nov. 14

Jake Paul is headed back to Netflix.

After bringing in more than 100 million viewers for his generational clash with former heavyweight king ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, ‘The Problem Child’ is reportedly set to break the world’s most popular streaming service once again.

According to Ring Magazine, Paul will square off with reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on November 14 inside State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Gervonta who has been disrespecting my name for too long,” Paul wrote in a post on X. “HIs nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable tiny boy. Yes, he’s 1 of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) was heavily rumored to fight former unified heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua before talks fizzled out due to network-related issues. In his last outing, ‘The Problem Child’ scored a unanimous decision victory over another ex-champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., in Anaheim.

Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) was expected to run back his March 2025 bout with Lamont Roach Jr. after their first meeting resulted in a somewhat controversial majority draw. The two-division titleholder, however, was forced to trade a fight date for a court date after being arrested for a misdemeanor battery-domestic violence charge in July, after his ex-girlfriend accused him of striking her on the back of her head and slapping her during an alleged altercation on June 15.

The charge was dropped this past week after the alleged victim refused to prosecute.

No Weight Class has been revealed for Jake Paul vs. ‘Tank’ Davis

Davis will carry a significant experience advantage over Paul, though he will likely give up a sizeable size advantage. ‘Tank’ typically competes at 130-140 pounds while ‘The Problem Child’ often fights at cruiserweight or heavyweight. Ahead of his showdown with Tyson, Paul weighed in at 227 pounds. Davis was 133.8 pounds for his fight with Roach Jr.

No weight class has been announced for Paul vs. Davis, but with the bout being an exhibition, the two will negotiate a weight limit, which will be announced at a later date.