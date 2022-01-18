Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul recently turned 25-years of age this week, and released a list of five goals he hopes to pursue after his landmark birthday – which includes his wish to help professional fighters, as well as continue to “expose” UFC president, Dana White, who he has labelled as a “bully”.

Paul, who turned 25-years-old on Monday, last competed professionally back in December, improving to 5-0 as a professional boxer with a sixth round, one-punch knockout win over former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley in the pair’s rematch.

The victory came as the Ohio native’s third of the year, following a close split decision win over St. Louis native, Woodley back in August – which followed a stunning one-punch finish over former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion, UFC alum, Ben Askren under the Triller Fight Club banner in April.

Jake Paul has recently issued several barbs aimed at UFC president Dana White

In the time since, Paul, who has yet to pursue a sixth professional boxing match, has issued a series of callouts to the likes of Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal – even offering to pen a one-fight deal with the UFC if the promotion and it’s president, White, increased fighter pay and offered fighters under the organization’s banner health insurance.

His offer resulted in a firey response from White, who again asked Jake Paul if he would be willing to submit to USADA anti-doping testing for a period of two years.

In an Instagram post celebrating his 25th birthday this week, Paul shared a list of five goals he plans to pursue.

“1) Get better every single day & enjoy every moment doing it,” Jake Paul posted on Instagram. “2) Elevate @serranosisters (Amanda Serrano) & women’s boxing.

3) Help as many kids as possible through @boxingbullies.

4) Expose bully Dana (White) / help fighters.

5) Go to outer space with Jeff (Bezos), Richard (Branson), or Elon (Musk).”

Paul’s attempts to “elevate” both Amanda Serrano and women’s boxing as a whole, comes off the back of multiple reports linking Serrano with a championship showdown against undefeated Irish Olympian, Katie Taylor at a Madison Square Garden event this year.

