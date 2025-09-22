Jake Matthews Considered Betting Favorite Over Neil Magny

The upcoming UFC matchup between Jake Matthews and Neil Magny is set for September 27, 2025, at UFC Fight Night in Perth. Both fighters are welterweight mainstays with distinct but well-rounded styles.

Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny – Odds and Match Preview

The betting odds for the Jake Matthews vs Neil Magny UFC fight currently favor Jake Matthews as the clear favorite to win. Matthews’ odds to win are generally around -395, indicating about a 76.6% implied probability of victory, while Magny’s odds are roughly +310, giving him around a 23.4% chance. This means Matthews is seen as the more likely winner by most sportsbooks, such as Stake casino, consistent with his rising momentum and recent winning streak.

The odds reflect Matthews’ well-rounded skills. He is commonly favored to win by decision or submission, given his grappling and versatility, while a knockout is also a possibility but less likely according to betting lines. For Magny, his path to victory is more seen through endurance and grappling, or possibly a late finish, but his odds for a method win are longer.

Matthews opened as a slight favorite but has gained more support as the fight draws closer and with his recent dominant performances. Magny’s odds have slightly lengthened, meaning fewer bettors currently back him to win, reflecting Matthews’ stronger form and the perception that Magny is more of an underdog in this matchup.

Those betting on this fight would commonly see Matthews as the reliable choice to win, especially by decision or submission, while Magny is seen as the underdog with a tougher path to victory. The odds suggest Matthews’ stock is rising, making him the popular favorite for this September fight in Perth.

The stakes for this fight involve Matthews solidifying his position and momentum in the welterweight division while Magny aims to maintain relevance and continue proving his competitiveness against younger contenders. Matthews is slightly favored given his reliability and recent upward trajectory, while Magny’s experience and versatile skill set ensure this will be a competitive matchup.

Jake Matthews is a versatile fighter with solid wrestling, strong grappling, and a varied striking game. He effectively works angles and mixes body shots with head strikes, averaging about one takedown per fight. Matthews shows power in his hands and recent form includes a climbing win over Chidi Njokuani. His fighting style is freestyle with a balance of striking and grappling skills, making him a reliable competitor in the division.

This fight should offer a dynamic clash of styles early on the UFC Perth main card, with both fighters looking to advance their welterweight careers and rankings.