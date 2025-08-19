Why Neil Magny Is “A Nightmare for Anybody” in 5 Rounders, per a TUF Champ

Neil Magny is the winningest welterweight in UFC history and a former tournament champion from The Ultimate Fighter has offered insights into some of the recent advancements that guided the 170 pound stalwart back to his victorious ways. Andrew Sanchez appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to offer insights on a variety of subjects including his upcoming clash with former PFL champion Impa Kasanganay on August 21st.

For Sanchez, at one point he was unofficially retired from MMA and seemed to be more focused on the cornering of Neil Magny than competing himself at a certain juncture. Magny recently secured a second round, ground and pound finish over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in early August to bounce back after a pair of first round finishes that saw him lose to Michael Morales and Carlos Prates.

When speaking about the connectivity with Neil Magny, his overall journey as an MMA coach, and how much he loves working alongside Magny on this journey, Andrew Sanchez said,

“Yeah. Like about; when I had my baby and all that, I started coaching, you know, getting into coaching. Yeah, I really enjoy it. I really enjoy it. I was coaching here at a gym in Denver, Pound-For-Pound MMA. Yeah, and Neil; it started to grow, you know. It started small, but it started to grow and got a heck of a group now.” “It’s really rewarding to be able to give back. You know, I still got some years in me. I’m going to go fight and I hope to do things that, you know, I was never able to do in the past. I want to become a champion. But after it’s all said and done, like I want to give back, especially to kids, kids like 13.” “Around that age, kind of middle school, high school, because I was one of those kids, you know. I was getting in trouble. I was having a real hard time. I think that’s a real hard time for young boys and MMA is something that pulled me out. That’s the story with a lot of these fighters.” “MMA, you know, kind of helped them grow into the person they are and pulled them out of getting in trouble or getting picked on or whatever it may be. So, I do love coaching, but yeah, so Neil came in. Neil’s obviously an old vet, man. He’s a legend. I got so much respect for the guy.” “But I did feel like when he came in, it’s kind of like his wrestling was; it needed some work. It’s one of the areas that wasn’t as polished and he’s a nasty wrestler now, right? He’s really come along. I guess he really took to my style or personality or whatever and he showed up every week to my class, every week.”

Neil Magny and why he’s a nightmare for anyone in a five round fight

In further expounding upon his connection in recent times to Neil Magny, Andrew Sanchez continued,