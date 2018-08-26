Jake Ellenberger Was Perfect Throwback To MMA Era Long Gone

Last night saw the retirement of one of the UFC’s most hardened veterans when Jake Ellenberger laid his gloves down in the cage following a TKO loss to Bryan Barberena on the main card of UFC Lincoln.

It was his fourth straight loss by T/KO, and “The Juggernaut” felt it was time. Calling it in his home state in front of the crowd in the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., Ellenberger was understandably emotional. He thanked his family and loved ones in addition to the crowds he had fought for for so long.

At the end of the day, he knew his long MMA career had come to a conclusion:

“There’s no better place for me to set the gloves down and say it’s time to move on than the place where it all started, “I’ve fought here my whole life,” Ellenberger said. “It’s been since 2005. I’ve gotta tell you, it means the world to me. Thank you guys, I love you.”

End Of An Era

Many in the fast-paced online world of mixed martial arts will point to the fact that Ellenberger had lost nine of his previous 11 bouts. He stepped down in the place where his career started to make it go full circle. Few can say that no matter what their recent records were.

So regardless of your view of his timing, Ellenberger’s body of work is something to be respected. It ended even a little too soon in his eyes. After the fight he told MMAjunkie he wished it would have lasted a little longer, but had to think about his kids:

“I don’t know. My kids … their future and time with them has really encouraged that decision. But this is the toughest sport in the world. It really is, and things don’t always go your way. “I would say it came a little shorter than I would have liked, but that’s what it is right now. So I’m in the process of moving forward.”

Indeed the fight game is perhaps the most unforgiving pro sport. And that’s especially true in today’s social media-driven climate, where exposure and followers are as important as your ranking. Many will argue the rankings mean little based on how the current UFC regime gives out fights.

That was never how Ellenberger fought.

Throwback To An Era Long Past

Ellenberger was the perfect throwback to an era of MMA long gone by. Asked about his retirement in the lead-up to UFC Lincoln, Ellenberger said he would go fight in regional promotions or smokers if he was cut by the UFC. He ultimately and wisely decided against that after another knockout loss, but “The Juggernaut” still embodied the old fighting spirit of mixed martial arts.

Fighting since 2005, Ellenberger was a combatant who fought often and against anyone. His list of welterweight foes is a who’s who of 170-pound greatness. It includes Rory MacDonald, Robbie Lawler, Carlos Condit, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Jake Shields, Josh Koscheck, Diego Sanchez, and Matt Brown.

He owns wins over Shields, Brown, Koscheck, Sanchez, and Nate Marquardt. His record ended with an amazing 46 professional fights in an era where some get title shots with less than 15 pro fights. Ellenberger once fought seven times professionally in a year. He was once regarded as one of the top welterweights in the world following his win over Diego Sanchez in Omaha, Nebraska, in early 2012. While he never climbed that mountain, Ellenberger truly fought anyone at any time.

Many fighters today may say they will, but with the risk of a top-class or short-notice fight often too much, they don’t always follow through. Ellenberger always did, and he was one of the most active welterweights the UFC had for quite some time. Maybe the miles added a bit too quick because of it, leading to mounting knockout losses to where he could no longer continue.

He won’t be fighting in the smokers after all, but Jake Ellenberger is and always will be the spirit that makes fighters rise out of obscurity to the top level of pro MMA.