LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai results throughout the night (Sat. 5th. June 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honours at the UFC Apex facility in the promotion’s return to an active competition for the first time since April 22. — a high-stakes heavyweight clash between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai, with the victor hoping to crack the top-five of the division’s ranks.

Returning for his second Octagon appearance of the year, Suriname striking ace, Rozenstruik headlined UFC Vegas 20 in February, where he suffered his second promotional blemish in the form of a one-sided unanimous decision defeat to French standout, Ciryl Gane.

For Brazilian upstart, Sakai, he also enters the clash hoping to rebound from a defeat — the first in his promotional run, in fact, following another headlining knockout loss to promotional alum, veteran kickboxing talent, Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 9 last September.

In notable promotional wins for 33-year-old kickboxer, Rozenstruik, he’s managed successes against the likes of common-foe, Overeem, as well as former division champions, Andrei Arlovski and Junior dos Santos.

Dana White‘s Contender Series product, Sakai has managed to also score a win over common-opposition, Arlovski, as well as Chase Sherman, Marcin Tybura, and Blagoy Ivanov.

UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai Results

Main Card: (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Augusto Sakai via first round (4:59) TKO (strikes)

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura def. Walt Harris via first round (4:05) TKO (strikes)

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze def. Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Miguel Baeza via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Middleweigth: Gregory Rodrigues def. Dusko Todorovic via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, and 29-28)

Flyweight: Montana De La Rosa def. Ariane Lipski via second round (4:27) TKO (strikes)

Preliminary Card: (ESPN 4 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi def. Tanner Boser via split decision (29-28, 27-29, and 29-28)

Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Featherweight: Kamuela Kirk def. Makwan Amirkhani via unanimous decision (30-27, and 29-28 x2)

Lightweight: Alan Patrick – Mason Jones ends in No Contest due to second round (2:14) unintentional eye poke from Jones.

Flyweight: Manon Fiorot def. Tabatha Ricci via second round (3:00) TKO (strikes)

Featherweight: Sean Woodson def. Youssef Zalal via split decision (28-29, and 29-28 (x2)

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles def. Jordan Leavitt via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)