Next up on the UFC 252 main card is a heavyweight collision between Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Round 1: Dos Santos lands a leg kick but is partially caught by a left hook by Rozenstruik. Rozenstruik lands a big leg kick. Dos Santos jabs to the body. Dos Santos sees a head kick blocked. Dos Santos goes for an overhand but is met with a counter right. Dos Santos goes swinging but doesn’t land significantly on Rozenstruik. He does land a big leg kick later. Rozenstruik continues to land counter leg kicks whenever Dos Santos lands strikes. Rozenstruik catches the leg of Dos Santos during a body kick and lands some big strikes but the Brazilian is fine. Dos Santos misses a spinning wheel kick. The fight is momentarily stopped after a groin shot on Dos Santos. It resumes only to end soon after.

Round 2: Rozenstruik advances more but doesn’t land anything effective on Dos Santos. He misses a head kick soon after. Dos Santos jabs to the body. Dos Santos lands a nice right hand but Rozenstruik seems unaffected. Dos Santos lands a check hook. Dos Santos lands a nice one two soon after. However, he gets backed up to the cage and Rozenstruik goes on a flurry. He drops Dos Santos with a right. JDS gets up but is dropped again as the fight comes to an end.

Official result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Junior dos Santos via TKO (R2, 3:47).