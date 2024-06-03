Jailton Almeida calls for UFC Paris fight with Ciryl Gane after dominant win in New Jersey: ‘I’m waiting’

Jailton Almeida has called out Ciryl Gane for a main event fight after his UFC 302 submission win over Alexandr Romanov.

Almeida returned to the win column in a big way at UFC 302 and after his victory, he called to return in September at UFC Paris. Then, taking to social media, Almeida made it clear that he wants to headline the card and believes him vs. Gane is the perfect main event.

Hey @ciryl_gane , lets go bro!! Main Event in France, september 28! The winner fight for the title! Its me and you. You already fought everyone at the top, except me



“Hey @ciryl_gane , lets go bro!! Main Event in France, September 28! The winner fights for the title! It’s me and you. You already fought everyone at the top, except me I’m waiting…,” Jailton Almeida wrote on X.

Almeida vs Gane does make sense as the main event of UFC Paris, as the winner would likely get a title shot. However, Gane has yet to respond to Almeida’s request and whether or not he has interest in the fight is uncertain.

Jailton Almeida vows to finish Ciryl Gane

If Jailton Almeida does get his wish and fights Ciryl Gane next time out, he not only thinks he wins, but he believes he will finish the Frenchman.

A fight is always different, but I would be for sure looking for the finish,” Almeida said after UFC 302 (via MMAJunkie). “I don’t know if I could get it early like Jon Jones was able to because I don’t think Ciryl was expecting that, but I can see myself finishing him in the third round or fourth round if it’s a (five-round fight).”

Should Almeida get the fight and finish Gane at UFC Paris it likely would secure the Brazilian a heavyweight title shot next time out.

With the win at UFC 302, Almeida is now 21-3 as a pro and is 7-1 in the UFC. The Brazilian holds notable wins over Derrick Lewis, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Shamil Abdurakhimov among others.