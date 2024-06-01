Jailton Almeida makes quick work of Alexandr Romanov with slick First-Round RNC – UFC 302 Highlights

Jailton Almeida got back into the win column in a big way with a quick finish at UFC 302.

Three months removed from his brutal second-round knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes, ‘Malhadinho’ returned ready to make a statement against another submission specialist — Alexandr Romanov.

As expected, Almeida moved in quickly and took ‘King Kong’ down with ease. From there, it was just a matter of time. After an initial attempt to choke his opponent out, Almeida was able to sneak his arm under Romanov’s chin the second time around, forcing the Moldovan to tap out.

Official Result: Jailton Almeida def. Alexandr Romanov via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of Round 1.

With the victory, Almeida moved to 7-1 inside the Octagon. During his post-fight interview, he called for a fight with former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane when the promotion returns to Paris in September.

Check Out Highlights From Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov at UFC 302:

Jailton Almeida def. Alexandr Romanov by submission (rear naked choke), Round 1 #ufc #ufc302 pic.twitter.com/PDDaJuXiCo — MMA Ekspert (@mmaeskpert) June 2, 2024

JAILTON ALMEIDA FORCES THE TAP IN ROUND 1 🔒 #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/lQU4xyeMc4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 2, 2024

JAILTON ALMEIDA ENDS IT EARLY OVER ROMANOV & WE FINALLY GET A FINISH #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/PO84V6MDzI — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 2, 2024