Jailton Almeida makes quick work of Alexandr Romanov with slick First-Round RNC – UFC 302 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jailton Almeida got back into the win column in a big way with a quick finish at UFC 302.

Three months removed from his brutal second-round knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes, ‘Malhadinho’ returned ready to make a statement against another submission specialist — Alexandr Romanov.

As expected, Almeida moved in quickly and took ‘King Kong’ down with ease. From there, it was just a matter of time. After an initial attempt to choke his opponent out, Almeida was able to sneak his arm under Romanov’s chin the second time around, forcing the Moldovan to tap out.

Official Result: Jailton Almeida def. Alexandr Romanov via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of Round 1.

With the victory, Almeida moved to 7-1 inside the Octagon. During his post-fight interview, he called for a fight with former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane when the promotion returns to Paris in September.

Check Out Highlights From Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov at UFC 302:

