Jailton Almeida Dominates Derrick Lewis, earns Decisive unanimous decision – UFC Sao Paulo Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida earned his 15th straight win inside the Octagon on Saturday night in the UFC Sao Paulo headliner, scoring a decisive unanimous decision victory over heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis.

Fans looking to see an exciting first-round finish with left undeniably disappointed as Almeida took ‘The Black Beast’ into deep waters, riding out (literally) the 25-minute affair in complete control from bell to bell. Almeida put his world-class grappling skills to work, taking down Lewis in each round at will, and was largely content with holding position, controlling Lewis, but unwilling to offer much in the way of strikes or submission attempts.

In the opening round, Almeida narrowly secured an arm triangle choke, but after Lewis successfully defended, Almeida no longer seemed interested in gassing himself out hunting for submissions.

In the end, it made for a bit of a snoozefest, but Almeida once again showed the world that he is perhaps the greatest grappler in the heavyweight division.

Official Result: Jailton Almeida def. Derrick Lewis via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)

Check Out Highlights From Derrick Lewis vs. Jailton Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo Below:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

