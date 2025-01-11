Newcomer Jacobe Smith Rings in New Year with Brutal First-Round KO – UFC Vegas 101 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jacobe Smith

Undefeated newcomer Jacobe Smith scored the UFC’s first knockout of 2025 with a brutal first-round finish against Preston Parsons on Saturday night.

Following an impressive showing on Dana White’s Contender Series in October, Smith made his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 101 boasting a solid 9-0 record. He wasted no time earning his 10th career win via a vicious right-left combination that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

73 seconds into the scrap, Smith caught Parsons with a straight right and promptly followed it up with a left that caught him clean, knocking him to the mat. Smith pursued, looking to land some follow-up strikes on the mat, but the referee had already seen enough and quickly called for the stoppage, giving us our first finish of the new year.

Official Result: Jacobe Smith def. Preston Parsons via TKO (strikes) at 1:13 of Round 1.

Check out highlights from Jacobe Smith vs. Preston parsons at UFC Vegas 101:

