Newcomer Jacobe Smith Rings in New Year with Brutal First-Round KO – UFC Vegas 101 Highlights

Undefeated newcomer Jacobe Smith scored the UFC’s first knockout of 2025 with a brutal first-round finish against Preston Parsons on Saturday night.

Following an impressive showing on Dana White’s Contender Series in October, Smith made his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 101 boasting a solid 9-0 record. He wasted no time earning his 10th career win via a vicious right-left combination that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

73 seconds into the scrap, Smith caught Parsons with a straight right and promptly followed it up with a left that caught him clean, knocking him to the mat. Smith pursued, looking to land some follow-up strikes on the mat, but the referee had already seen enough and quickly called for the stoppage, giving us our first finish of the new year.

Official Result: Jacobe Smith def. Preston Parsons via TKO (strikes) at 1:13 of Round 1.

Check out highlights from Jacobe Smith vs. Preston parsons at UFC Vegas 101:

WHAT A DEBUT FOR JACOBE SMITH 👊 #UFCVEGAS101 pic.twitter.com/532TNCoGJQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 11, 2025

Jacobe Smith just folded Preston Parsons #UFCVegas101 pic.twitter.com/X8k04feFhW — FightPlug MMA (@fightplugau) January 11, 2025

🏆 Oficial! Jacobe Smith 🇺🇸 se lleva la victoria por nocaut! #UFCVegas101. pic.twitter.com/N0VxBzDZeB — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 11, 2025