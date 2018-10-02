Quote: Jackasses Think Khabib Will Win At UFC 229

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are nearly set for war this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018).

The lightweight rivals will collide in the main event of UFC 229 for the division’s title. McGregor vs. Khabib is being hyped up as arguably the biggest fight in UFC history amongst mixed martial arts (MMA) fans. The MMA community is pretty divided on who they think will win this weekend.

Many are picking Khabib’s superior grappling to be too much for the Irishman to overcome. Others, however, believe “Mystic Mac” will land his patented left-hand shot and sleep his Russian foe. A case can be made for both men.

However, McGregor teammate Cien Cowley believes that if you’re picking Khabib this weekend, you’re probably not a “real fighter.” In fact, you might just be a “jackass.” Cowley spoke to the Eurobash podcast recently to discuss his teammate’s upcoming fight (via MMA Fighting):

“There’ll always be the jackasses giving it this and that, you’re never going to get rid of them. The real ones will know, the real fighters. I think the real fighters know now, to be honest. “If you look at anyone who came out and said anything about the fight, the real solid fighters that don’t claim to be this and that, they’re all saying what’s going to happen. The real ones know and everyone will know on Saturday.”

Part Of Conor’s Crew

If Cowley’s name sounds familiar to you, it’s because you might have heard it around UFC 223 back in April. He was a part of McGregor’s entourage which attacked the fighter bus Khabib was on at the event. He agreed to a plea deal of his own stemming from the events that transpired in Brooklyn.

The assault was motivated after footage of Khabib intimidating McGregor’s friend and training partner, Artem Lobov, at the UFC 223 fighter hotel went viral. Things between McGregor and Khabib are very personal and go far beyond a 155-pound belt at this point.

They’ll get the opportunity to settle their differences this weekend inside the cage.