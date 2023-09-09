Australian standout Jack Jenkins suffered a nasty elbow injury in the second round of his scrap with Chepe Mariscal at UFC 293.

With less than two minutes to go in the middle round, both fighters were clinched up near the fence. With a whizzer locked in on his opponent, Mariscal attempted a whizzer kick to drag Jenkins to the mat. The move was successful, but in an attempt to brace himself for the impact, Jenkins posted with his right hand resulting in the weight of his body coming down on his own arm and dislocating his elbow.

Laying face down and no longer able to move, Jack Jenkins verbally tapped out to end the fight at the 3:19 mark of the second round. Rushing into the Octagon, doctors were able to get him up and out of the cage immediately.

Official Result: Chepe Mariscal def. Jack Jenkins via submission (injury) at 3:19 of Round 2.

It was an unfortunate turn of events for Jenkins who had come into the bout winning nine-straight, including an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series and back-to-back wins against Don Shainis and Jamall Emmers. Jenkins fell to 12-3 in his mixed martial arts career while Mariscal moved to 15-6 whilst securing his second-straight win under the UFC banner.

