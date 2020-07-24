Middleweight contender Jack Hermansson is hoping former 185lb king Robert Whittaker will emerge victorious against Darren Till in the UFC Fight Island 3 main event.

Hermansson picked up one of the biggest wins of his career last weekend when he quickly tapped Kelvin Gastelum at the Flash Forum Arena in Abu Dhabi. Post-fight he spoke about wanting to fight whoever wins when Whittaker and Till square off.

Since then, Till has shut down the possibility he will be facing Hermansson next. The Englishman says once he gets by Whittaker, he will not entertain anything but a shot at the title.

As a result of those comments, Hermansson is now “definitely rooting” for the former middleweight champion to get the win.

“I’m definitely rooting for Whittaker,” Hermansson said to MMA Fighting. “Just because they need to give Robert Whittaker someone else [other than the champion]. Hopefully they’ll feel the same.

“If Till wins, it’s very likely they’ll put him for the title. That’s how it works when you’re a big draw for him but I personally want Whittaker to win.”

Not only does ‘The Joker’ want Whittaker to get the win he also believes the Aussie has got all the tool to make it happen.

“I see Robert Whittaker coming off with the win actually,” Hermansson said. “I can see Robert Whittaker having those skills that Darren Till doesn’t handle too well like the explosiveness and the leg kicks that he does. The fast combination striking, I think that’s going to be a problem for Darren Till.

“Whittaker covers distance very well and Till can be a little bit open in the middle. He can also be a little too flatfooted so I think that’s going to be a problem against Robert Whittaker.”

Do you think Jack Hermansson will get his wish? Will Robert Whittaker beat Darren Till tomorrow night?