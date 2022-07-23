Remaining on the UFC London card, Jack Hermansson turned in an impressive, technical striking display against short notice replacement, Chris Curtis — handing the veteran a one-sided unanimous decision loss in the co-headliner of tonight’s capital card.

Hermansson, was initially scheduled to co-headline tonight at the O2 Arena against former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till — elected to circle the Octagon over the course of his three round clash with Curtis, frustrating the Las Vegas resident to boot.

Landing his second straight win following a prior victory over Edmen Shahbazyan, Hermansson offered to reschedule himself against Liverpool native, Till next, after Curtis elected to offer up a pair of middle fingers to the #8 ranked middleweight challenger.

Catch the highlights from Jack Hermansson’s decision win over Chris Curtis, below