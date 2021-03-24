Former Strikeforce middleweight champion, Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza will make his Octagon return on May 15 at UFC 262 — drawing his compatriot, Andre ‘Sergipano’ Muniz at the Toyota Centre card in Houston, Texas.



Expected to feature in front of a capacity attendance, Souza makes his first Octagon appearance of the year, following a short-notice knockout loss to recent UFC Vegas 22 headliner, Kevin Holland at UFC 256 last December at the UFC Apex facility.



Dana White‘s Contender Series alum, Muniz draws his compatriot, Souza, attempting to improve to 3-0 under the promotion’s banner, with his most recent victory coming at UFC Vegas 9 last September, submitting Bartosz Fabinski. News of the matchup was first reported by Combate reporter, Raphael Marinho.



Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu icon, Souza is a stunning eight-time World Jiu-Jitsu Championship gold medalist, as well as scooping gold in two separate ADCC World Championship tournaments. Transitioning to professional mixed martial arts back in September of 2003, the Espirito Santo native has amassed an incredible fourteen submission wins from a total twenty-six professional triumphs.



A former Strikeforce middleweight champion, Souza bested Tim Kennedy to lift the vacant crown, before lodging his sole successful title knockback against future UFC welterweight best, Robbie Lawler.



Dropping a trio of defeats consecutively, the 41-year-old fell to a knockout loss to the above-mentioned, Holland, a decision loss to Jack Hermansson, and in a brief light heavyweight excursion at UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo back in November of 2019, suffered a split decision defeat to current 205-pound titleholder, Jan Blachowicz.



With a 26-9 professional record, Souza has bested the likes of Alexander Shlemenko, Jason Miller, Matt Lindland, Derek Brunson (x2), Yushin Okami, Gegard Mousasi, Vitor Belfort, and in his most recent win, stopped former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman with strikes back in November of 2018 at UFC 230.



31-year-old Minas Gerais native, Muniz is currently riding a six-fight undefeated streak, attempting to lodge his third Octagon win with a major scalp over the veteran, Souza.



With thirteen submission victories across his twenty professional wins, Muniz has managed to score notable career wins over former WEC middleweight champion, Paulo Filho, as well as Tiago Monaco, Flavio Magon, Bruno Assis, Taylor Johnson, and in his UFC debut, managed a unanimous decision win over Antonio Arroyo.



UFC 262 takes place on May 15th. from the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas — with a vacant undisputed lightweight championship matchup between the #3 ranked contender, Charles Oliveira, and the #4 rated, former three-time Bellator lightweight best, Michael Chandler taking headlining honours.