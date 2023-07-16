Suffering a ghastly injury during her return at UFC Vegas 77 last night, Brazilian strawweight, Istela Nunes looks set for a period on the sidelines, after dislocating her left elbow in a first round TKO injury loss to Viktoriya Dudakova.

An alum of ONE Championship, Brazilian strawweight, Nunes suffered her stunning fourth consecutive Octagon loss in last night’s defeat to Dudakova, however, the former was forced to stop the contest after dislocating her left elbow inside just 34-seconds of the opening round.

Slumping to 6-5 as a professional throughout her 11 fight professional career, Istela Nunes rolled during a grappling scramble with Dudakova, landing on her elbow and back, hyperextending the limb and appearing to suffer a nasty dislocation of the appendage.

In a picture posted by UFC president, Dana White, Nunes, who required transportation following the bout, a gruesome elbow dislocation can be spotted in an x-ray image.

Holy sh*t. Hope Istela Nunes recovers well from that one. From Dana White’s IG #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/4FpcvDtR50 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 16, 2023

However, thankfully, the Brazilian managed to get her elbow relocation afterwards, commenting on the ghastly injury suffered on her official Instagram Stories.

“I have a lot of messages,” Istela Nunes wrote. “Thank you all so much for your support and love. I’ll respond to everyone when I get home. Thank you to all my fans. I felt very good and very strong. I prepared a lot for this fight. I knew today was my night, this was my fight. But I will come back stronger and show you all again. Thank you UFC. And thank you Dana White.”

Prior to her loss to Dudakova last night, Nunes had dropped stoppage losses to both Ariane Carnelossi, as well as Yazmin Jauregui, in between a loss to Sam Hughes in a decision blemish.

Istela Nunes is without a win since 2018

Nunes’ most recent win came under the banner of the Chatri Sityodtong-led ONE Championship banner, defeating Gina Inlong in a decision victory back in 2018.