Israel Adesanya’s Thoughts On New Zealand’s Cannabis Referendum

In a little over three months, the South Pacific nation of New Zealand will hold a referendum on cannabis. It’s a referendum that will let the country’s citizens tell the government whether or not they approve of legalizing the drug.

In an interview with local media, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya gave his thoughts on the subject. A subject, which is soon to be widely debated among his fellow Kiwis.

“I remember going for a walk with my dog and I counted three liquor stores within a three-block radius, and maybe five or six other bars.

You can go into any of those places, get blatantly drunk, and get into your car, drive and crash – and that happens every week,” Adesanya said to Newshub’s Stephen Foote.

“So, what’s wrong with someone growing a plant that makes them happy, a little bit more relaxed, more sensitive to their feeling, more aware and alert, depending on the strain?”

The politics surrounding cannabis has come a long way since the age of Reefer Madness, and it is not an uncommon sight these days to see countries taking a far more liberal stance on the drug than they once did.

However, while Adesanya does not object to people taking the odd puff, he does warn against stepping into the gym or cage under the influence.

“I wouldn’t advise fighting while you’re high, but I wouldn’t advise fighting drunk either, unless you’re Jackie Chan in Drunken Master.”

“The Last Stylebender” is currently back in training at City Kickboxing in preparation for his second title defense, which is set to take place against Brazil’s Paulo Costa.