Israel Adesanya’s Family Goes Nuts After UFC 243 Title Win (Video)

Spread the word!













Israel Adesanya became the undisputed middleweight champion following his TKO win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

Adesanya required just two rounds to defeat Whittaker and start a new reign in the middleweight division. And his family unsurprisingly went nuts. His father was jumping with joy while his mother was did the same before dropping to her knees.

You can see the video below:

They would later enter the Octagon to celebrate with Adesanya before “The Last Stylebender” gave his post-fight interview. Adesanya put the belt on his mother’s shoulder before hugging the rest of his family.

What did you think of Adesanya and his family’s reaction? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!